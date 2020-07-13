Search for missing swimmer suspended at Scarborough Beach

NARRGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The search for a swimmer reported missing Sunday off Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett has been suspended due to rough sea conditions, according to the town’s fire department.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the call came in around 9 p.m. for a missing 64-year-old man who went out a couple of hours earlier and never returned.

Crews from several area departments responded to aid in the search.

Multiple police departments are out at Scarborough State Beach, looking for a missing swimmer.



The swimmer is reported to be a 64 year old man.



Coast Guard is also involved in the search. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/entMl4SWeS — Merrill Sampson (@_MerrillSampson) July 13, 2020

There’s currently a risk of strong rip currents.

East Greenwich is sending 4 divers with Marine 2 to Narragansett to assist Warwick Fire dive team for a missing swimmer at Scarborough Beach — IAFF Local 3328 (@IAFFLocal3328) July 13, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.