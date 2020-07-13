Search for missing swimmer suspended at Scarborough Beach

NARRGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The search for a swimmer reported missing Sunday off Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett has been suspended due to rough sea conditions, according to the town’s fire department.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the call came in around 9 p.m. for a missing 64-year-old man who went out a couple of hours earlier and never returned.

Crews from several area departments responded to aid in the search.

There’s currently a risk of strong rip currents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

