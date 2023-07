WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews are searching for a swimmer who went missing from a Westerly beach Thursday evening.

Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella tells 12 News the teenage boy was last seen near the jetty at Dune’s Park Beach.

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the waters via helicopter and the police department has deployed a drone. There are several boats in the water as well.

Crews are focusing their search on the area around the jetty for the missing man.



You can see just how rough the surf is due to tonight’s storm. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Z4HObrS6UN — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) July 28, 2023

12 News is on scene gathering more information. This story will be updated as more information is provided.