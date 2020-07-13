Search resumes for missing swimmer at Scarborough State Beach

NARRGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — A search for a swimmer reported missing Sunday off Scarborough State Beach in Narragansett has resumed Monday morning.

Crews have returned searching for a 64-year-old man after rough sea conditions forced them to suspend the search around 11 p.m. Sunday, according to the Narragansett Fire Department.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the man was reported missing around 9 p.m. Sunday night after he went out a couple of hours earlier and never returned.

The name of the man has not been released and search teams are hoping to have better luck with calmer conditions and sunlight.

There is a risk of moderate to severe rip currents in area waters and it’s important to remember if you get caught in one, to remain calm.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.