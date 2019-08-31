Seals nursed back to health and released into ocean

South County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A trio of seals with literary names have been released back into the ocean.

Friday morning, the Mystic Aquarium Animal Rescue Team released three seals back into the ocean from a private shoreline in North Kingstown.

The seals, all named all named after authors: Hemingway, Dragon and Fitzgerald, were presumably abandoned by their mothers shortly after birth.

The seals were nursed back to health by the Mystic team for about three months.

Mystic Aquarium shared video of their release to Eyewitness News, free of charge.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams