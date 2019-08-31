Seals nursed back to health and released into ocean

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A trio of seals with literary names have been released back into the ocean.

Friday morning, the Mystic Aquarium Animal Rescue Team released three seals back into the ocean from a private shoreline in North Kingstown.

The seals, all named all named after authors: Hemingway, Dragon and Fitzgerald, were presumably abandoned by their mothers shortly after birth.

The seals were nursed back to health by the Mystic team for about three months.

Mystic Aquarium shared video of their release to Eyewitness News, free of charge.