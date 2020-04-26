Seal reported injured in Pt. Judith; DEM monitoring

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — A seal was found injured near the Point Judith Fisherman’s Memorial Saturday afternoon, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM).

A spokesperson said an officer stood by the animal for some time, assessing its condition.

DEM plans to return Sunday to again check on the animal, and we’re told the state veterinarian may also get involved.

A couple who sent a picture of the seal to Eyewitness News, said it wasn’t moving and appeared to be distress, though it was not visibly injured.

Remember, do not touch, pick up or feed a stranded marine animal. Additionally, animals can be very stressed by human presence, according to the National Marine Life Center.