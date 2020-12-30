School officials overturn COVID-19 related suspensions of 2 in North Kingstown

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Department of Education has ruled that the superintendent of North Kingstown schools could not bar two students from attending in-person classes because they went to school while their father awaited the results of a coronavirus test.

Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green wrote in her decision Tuesday that the children should not be punished for what their father did.

The siblings, one in high school and one in middle school, were suspended last month by their respective principals from attending in-person classes for the rest of the school year.

The superintendent defended the suspensions.