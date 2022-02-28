CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — An Exeter woman says she’s thankful she wasn’t hurt after a sheet of ice half the size of an SUV’s roof came crashing through her windshield while she was driving.

Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Laura Stebbins was following her boyfriend down South County Trail near the border of Charlestown and Richmond when suddenly the slab of ice hit her car.

Stebbins told 12 News the force of the impact spun the rear-view mirror around, knocked her E-ZPass transponder into the backseat and left shards of glass on the passenger seat.

“The scariest moment of my life,” she said. “So grateful no one was in the passenger seat. There was glass everywhere, it was wild.”





Stebbins said she immediately dialed 911 and followed the driver responsible until police arrived. That person was fined $85, according to Stebbins.

In the state of Rhode Island, it’s unlawful to drive with snow or ice on top of a vehicle. Stebbins said she believes the fine should be higher.

“It is against the law, but the $85 ticket doesn’t do it justice,” she said. “So many people and friends have been reaching out saying that they didn’t even know it was a law.”

Stebbins mentioned that following the incident, she counted more than 80 vehicles with ice on the roof. She urged everyone to take the few extra minutes after the next storm to fully clean off their cars before driving.