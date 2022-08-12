NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) says Scarborough South State Beach will follow off-season operations starting on Monday.

Off-season operations include closing beach amenities on weekdays, according to the DEM. Concessions will be available on weekends, but swimming will be restricted to Scarborough North.

The weekday closure of Scarborough South typically happens during the third week of August, but the DEM said it implemented the changes earlier due to a significant loss of seasonal staffing.

The DEM said it will allocate the remaining seasonal staff to Scarborough North to focus on the more populated area.

Below is a breakdown of what beachgoers can expect for the remainder of the beach season at Scarborough: