NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) opened Scarborough South State Beach Saturday morning.

All other Rhode Island State Beaches opened over two weeks ago.

Scarborough south will be open with lifeguards, beach staff, concessions and restroom access through August 20th. After that, the beach will only be open on weekends through Labor Day, according to the DEM.