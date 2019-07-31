Scarborough Beach North back open for swimming

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — People looking to cool off at the shore can once again take a dip at a portion of Scarborough Beach in Narragansett.

The health department on Tuesday recommended the entire beach close to swimming after high bacteria counts were found in the water. On Wednesday, officials said the north side could reopen after additional testing revealed the bacteria levels were back within an acceptable range.

Scarborough Beach South remains off-limits to swimming.

Click here or call (401) 222-2751 for updated information on state beaches.

Eyewitness News will have more in a live report at noon on WPRI 12.