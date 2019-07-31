1  of  2
Breaking News
Club Seven can reopen pending appeal, but must close early Scarborough Beach North back open for swimming
Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News at Noon

Scarborough Beach North back open for swimming

South County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — People looking to cool off at the shore can once again take a dip at a portion of Scarborough Beach in Narragansett.

The health department on Tuesday recommended the entire beach close to swimming after high bacteria counts were found in the water. On Wednesday, officials said the north side could reopen after additional testing revealed the bacteria levels were back within an acceptable range.

Scarborough Beach South remains off-limits to swimming.

Click here or call (401) 222-2751 for updated information on state beaches.

Eyewitness News will have more in a live report at noon on WPRI 12.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Jeffrey Osborne

Target 12

Live Cams