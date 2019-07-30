Scarborough Beach closed to swimming due to high bacteria counts

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Departments of Health and Environmental Management are trying to determine the source of high bacteria levels at Scarborough Beach.

In the meantime, the health department said it’s recommending closing the beach – both North and South – to swimming until further notice.

Prior to the closure, the health department reported all previously closed beaches were reopened to swimming across the state.

The most up-to-date beach information is available online or through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line (401-222-2751).