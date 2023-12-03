HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a night to remember for dozens of residents along the route of the Hope Valley-Wyoming Fire District’s annual Santa Parade over the weekend.

The four-hour parade, which traversed through several neighborhoods across the district Saturday evening, featured festively decorated fire trucks blasting holiday tunes, as well as an intricate sleigh that carried Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elves around town.

The district’s first Santa Parade was held during the pandemic in an effort to spread Christmas cheer throughout the community in a time of uncertainty. It has since grown into an annual event that residents look forward to each year.

This year, the district launched a live “Santa Tracker” so residents could keep tabs on where the parade was along the route in real-time.