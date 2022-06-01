NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A sailboat docked in a North Kingstown marina is now sitting at the bottom of the harbor after it caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Deputy Fire Chief John Batzinger tells 12 News firefighters were called to the Allen Harbor Marina for reports of a boat on fire.

Batzinger said someone was working on the boat’s engine at the time. That person was uninjured and swam back to shore.

The boat will eventually need to be pulled from the water, though there’s no timeline as to when that will happen.

Batzinger said it’s up to the owner to remove the sailboat, and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and Coast Guard have been notified.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.