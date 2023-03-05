SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The South Kingstown Police Department said they made two DUI arrests just hours apart, with one of them being more than 3 times the legal limit.

Around 9 p.m. Saturday, officers stopped a man on Route 1 north for speeding.

They say the man, identified as James Wilkinson, 50, of North Kingstown, failed a series of field sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol level of over 3 times the legal limit (BAC .316 and .333).

He was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of liquor and/or drugs.

Then, just before 2 a.m., police were called to a one car crash, also on Route 1 north.

When the officers arrived on the scene, they found an SUV that had gone off the road and struck a utility pole.

The driver, identified as Brody Williams, 20, of South Kingstown, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of liquor and/or drugs and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

“It`s disturbing when people make the wrong decision and get behind the wheel after drinking or doing drugs,” said South Kingstown Police Chief Matthew Moynihan.

“I am proud of our officers and thankful that they were able to get these two dangerous drivers off the road before they hurt someone. We urge all motorists to make the right decision and not drink and drive.

Both men are expected to be arraigned in Washington County District Court on March 9.