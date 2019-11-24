Runners brave downpours for Wakefield tradition

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The heavy downpours didn’t deter hundreds of runners from taking part in the 20th Annual ‘Gear n Beer’ 6.9k Road Race.

Many were clad in ponchos and a few even had umbrellas, as they navigated the streets puddling with water Sunday afternoon.

“Uh, pretty, pretty wet. First two miles had a lot of puddles because of the leaves in the drains, but it’s always a good course, always a good race,” men’s first place finisher Bronson Venable said.

Millie Paladino of Providence came in first for the women’s group.

“It was wet, but it was good. A little windy, we had a lot of head wind, but I’ve never run this so it was fun,” she said.

And after a good race, participants were eager to dry off and claim their pints.

Proceeds from the race go to Easter Seals Rhode Island, which in the last nine years has received over $350,000 from the event.

Organizers say nearly $500,000 has been raised for local charities in the race’s twenty year history.