EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews are responding to a massive brush fire in Exeter, according to environmental police.

A text sent out to residents says the fire started in the area of Liberty Church and William Reynolds roads and is heading toward Purgatory Road.

People in the following areas have been asked to evacuate: William Reynolds Road, Purgatory Road, Locust Valley Road, Locust Valley Court, Quail Hollow Road, Victory Highway/Route 102 between Hallville and Purgatory roads.

Evacuees can head to the town hall or library if needed.

A number of roads are blocked off as firefighters battle the flames.

People are asked to keep away from the area and not fly drones over it.

State officials told 12 News that members of the Rhode Island National Guard are planning to drop water on the fire from helicopters. Rhode Island State Police and the DEM are also assisting on scene.

