EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after 42 guinea pigs were found abandoned in Exeter Tuesday, according to the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA).

The RISPCA said the guinea pigs were found by two hikers near Browning Mill Pond. Bethany McGale tells 12 News identified those hikers as her two adult sons.

McGale said her sons first noticed roughly eight guinea pigs had been abandoned near the parking lot with wood shavings and pieces of bell pepper. The two then quickly realized more guinea pigs were wandering around in the nearby brush.

The RISPCA said McGale’s sons, two volunteers from the Rhode Island Wildlife Clinic and a Richmond police officer rounded up all of the guinea pigs and placed them into totes and plastic bins.

The guinea pigs were then brought to the Exeter Animal Shelter, according to the RISPCA, where one of them had to be euthanized due to being severely wounded and malnourished.

The RISPCA said a number of the guinea pigs appear to be suffering from severe neglect, but are receiving necessary care.

The search is now on for whoever dumped the guinea pigs, and the RISPCA is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the guinea pigs is urged to contact the RISPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement Department at (401) 383-9081 or email cruelty@rispca.com. The RISPCA is also accepting donations for their care.