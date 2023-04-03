NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) announced plans to repave 10 miles of Boston Neck Road (Route 1A) in North Kingstown and Narragansett.

RIDOT said the work will start this spring at the north end at Beach Street in Wickford and continue to the Route 138 ramps. From there, it will go until Bridgetown Road in Narragansett, where it will stop to allow for beach traffic. Work will then start up again in the fall and continue down to the Sprague Bridge.

RIDOT also announced that during the summer, it will also be repaving South County Trail (Route 2) between Route 138 and the Charlestown line, about five miles of road.

Drivers are advised to note any lane closures and delays, which will be posted on RIDOT’s website.

The two projects will cost $27.2 million and be financed by funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, according to RIDOT. The entire project, which includes sidewalks along Boston Neck Road, is expected to be done by spring 2024.