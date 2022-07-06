RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a radio tower caught fire in Richmond Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters rushed to Shannock Hill Road after receiving reports of a fire in the cabin on top of the radio tower.

Richmond Carolina Fire District Chief Scott Barber tells 12 News the structure used to be a fire tower, but has since been transformed into a radio tower.

NOW: Richmond PD tells me fire crews are here at a radio tower on Shannock Hill Road after multiple 911 calls reported a fire on top of the tower. I’m told there is an undetermined cause/origin, but state and local fire marshals are here. No injuries, but EMS are here. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/v4tqIVLiuH — Alexandra Leslie (@AlexandraLeslie) July 6, 2022

Barber said while the radio tower does house communications equipment for the Richmond Police Department, emergency services weren’t impacted by the fire.

No one was injured, according to Barber, though some first responders were evaluated for heat exhaustion.

The cabin has been deemed a total loss, and Barber said antenna equipment inside the structure was also damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. It’s unclear if the fire has been deemed suspicious, however, Barber said it’s “not out of the question.”