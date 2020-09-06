Richmond police officer charged in alleged domestic violence incident

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — A Richmond police officer has been placed on paid suspension after being arrested for a domestic violence incident.

According to Richmond Police Chief Elmwood Johnson, the Westerly Police department told him on August 18, they charged Ryan Donohue with three domestic violence offenses that happened in their town. He was off duty at the time of the alleged incident.

Following standard administrative procedure, because of the allegations, Donohue has been place on paid suspension while the case is ongoing.

Chief Johnson said that Donohue had been with the department since 2014 and was “an exemplary police officer and has served the community honorably.”

No other information about the incident is available at this time and the incident is still under investigation.