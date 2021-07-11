Richmond home damaged by fire overnight; dog rescued

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Firefighters made quick work of a fire that broke out inside a Richmond home early Sunday morning.

It took firefighters less than 10 minutes to knock down the fire, which broke out inside a home on Main Street, according to a post on the Hope Valley Fire Department’s Facebook page.

While the house did sustain some damage, the post said it wasn’t extensive since firefighters were able to put it out before it could extend further into the house.

Firefighters were also able to rescue a dog from the home, the post said.

The family who lives there has been displaced, and the Red Cross is assisting the family at this time.