Ribbon cutting held for new RI Air National Guard fire department building

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A ribbon cutting was held for the Rhode Island Air National Guard’s new fire department in Quonset Saturday morning.

According to Bernard Cortes, the Deputy Base Civil Engineer for the 143d Airlift Wing, the new facility houses the Appendix 24 state firefighters along with providing a training site for the RIANG’s military firefighters.

Plans to replace the original building, which was constructed in 1981, began in 2011. Years later, a partnership was formed with the RIANG, state agencies and the Military Construction Cooperative Agreement to help fund the project.

“This is the first time the RIANG has carried out a project this way, it was a huge opportunity for the RIANG because it offers another way to execute future projects.” said Lt. Col. Kathleen Mahoney, the 143d Base Civil Engineer, and Civil Engineer Squadron commander. “It feels so good that we could carry out something that was a vision 10 years ago. There were so many people that helped along the way, and the partnerships built during this project are a great benefit to the RIANG.”

“This is absolutely critical to the 143rd Airlift Squadron,” said Sen. Jack Reed. “Without firefighter support on the runway, you can’t train effectively, you can’t continue to operate. This allows this squadron to be one of the most affective for the United States Air Force. It also is another indication of how valuable the Quonset Point facility is to the Air National Guard. It will be a source of stretch going forward and we hope it will allow us to bring even more units into the state.”