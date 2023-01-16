WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A Westerly woman was scammed out of $60,000 by a man claiming to be a four-star general serving in the U.S. military overseas, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

Folayemi Alabi, 52, of Richmond, Texas, pleaded guilty to conspiracy and money laundering for his role in a series of online romance scams, Cunha announced Monday.

The scheme mainly targeted seniors from at least 11 states and resulted in losses totaling more than $1.6 million. Prosecutors said Alabi went by the name “General Miller” and convinced his victims to send substantial amounts of money to addresses and companies in Texas that he controlled.

According to prosecutors, the Westerly woman was asked to provide the funds to finance the shipment of “General Miller’s” personal belongings to the United States. She was later alerted by her bank and Westerly police that it was likely a scam.

Alabi has been ordered to forfeit assets obtained through his criminal conduct, which Cunha said includes more than $31,000 from a bank account and his Texas residence.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced in April.