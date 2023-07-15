NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — An event filled with appreciation, community, and quahogs was held for Rhode Island veterans on Saturday.

In collaboration with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, The Providence Vet Center held a free quahogging event at North Kingstown Town Beach for the brave men and women of Rhode Island who served our country.

The special event allowed veterans to engage in the unique outdoor activity in a relaxed and supportive environment, with complimentary equipment provided for those experienced and new to quahogging.

In addition to the guided excursion, local shell fisherman Jody King was on site providing instruction on how to properly prepare and cook what the veterans caught. Quahogs both raw and cooked were also provided to the veterans for lunch.

Veteran support services were at the event answering questions regarding healthcare, counseling, and other supportive tools offered to veterans in Rhode Island.

The Providence Vet Center is a community-based counseling center providing a wide range of services for veterans with the goal of helping veterans transition to civilian life. More information about all they offer can be found here.