RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — A major resurfacing project launched Thursday at the southern end of I-95 in Rhode Island.

Gov. Dan McKee, the state’s congressional delegation and other local leaders participated in a groundbreaking ceremony by the highway.

The stretch that will be repaved is nearly 18 miles long, from the Connecticut state line to Richmond, officials said.

The project kicks off a summer of roadwork, with several others moving forward sooner than the R.I. Department of Transportation expected, according to McKee. He said the resurfacing project is starting a year ahead of schedule.

“We look forward to another great year for road and bridge construction, creating good-paying jobs and providing Rhode Islanders safer and smoother roads,” McKee added.

This project isn’t the only repaving on the docket for RIDOT in 2023. Other roads that will be under construction include:

“Folks are going to see a lot more ‘road work ahead’ signs in the coming weeks and months,” Sen. Jack Reed said. “We appreciate everyone’s patience safely navigating through work zones now and the end result will be a smoother, safer, more efficient ride and improved roadways for many years to come.”