NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police will be patrolling Block Island this summer after all.

Gov. Dan McKee said Thursday that he’s been in touch with state police since New Shoreham’s police chief announced he would be stepping down.

As a result, Col. Darnell Weaver is sending a trooper to be the town’s interim chief, as well as two others two help on the island during the summer months.

“The state is going to cover the cost of the interim chief and the two troopers and we are going to continue to work with the Block Island officials,” McKee said. “As you know there was an MOU that the council did not pass that was going to share the cost of the two officers so we are continuing to talk to them.”

Prior to this year, troopers were sent to patrol Block Island at no cost to the town. Rhode Island State Police requested payment for the 15-week stint last month, citing staffing issues and budgetary concerns.

The New Shoreham Town Council struck down an agreement last week to fund the supplemental patrols throughout the summer months.