EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Fire Marshal’s Office says investigators have identified a campsite as the possible starting point of brush fire that burned through over 700 acres of land in Exeter.

On Saturday, investigators responded to the Queen River Nature Preserve and say there was evidence of a campsite and that “several items were recovered from the area.”

The fire, which broke out Friday afternoon, was 90% contained as of Saturday morning, according to West Greenwich Director of Emergency Management, Brooke Lawrence.

The investigation is ongoing. The fire marshal and Rhode Island Department of Emergency Management encourage anyone with information about the fire to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal Tip-Line at 401-383-7723.