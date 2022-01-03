RI state beach parking passes now on sale

There was little room for at Roger Wheeler State Beach for the 31st Governor’s Bay Day .

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — We may be just weeks into winter, but those already looking ahead to the warmer months can get a head start on summer by signing up for a seasonal parking pass at Rhode Island’s state beaches.

The R.I. Department of Environmental Management began accepting applications Monday morning for the 2022 season. Here’s how the pricing breaks down for the passes:

Residents: $30

Non-residents: $60

Resident seniors (65+): $15

Non-resident seniors (65+): $30

No-cost disability passes are also available to those who are eligible by calling DEM headquarters at (401) 667-6200.

The season passes grant access to the lots at all eight state beaches, however, the DEM says they do not guarantee entry on high-capacity days. Admission is always on a first-come, first-served basis.

The passes are non-transferrable since they’re tied to a specific vehicle, according to the DEM. The status of residents and non-residents is based solely upon the state the vehicle is registered in, which must match up with the pass. Military personnel stationed in Rhode Island are exempt from that requirement.

For the senior passes, there must be a senior with identification present. If not, the DEM says the vehicle will be charged for a standard day pass.

The DEM also encouraged people to stay up-to-date with the latest COVID-19 restrictions for travel and recreation, which could affect beach visits.