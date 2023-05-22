SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Special Olympics Rhode Island (SORI) announced Monday that its summer games are returning to URI next month.

Organizers said the games will be in a three-day format for the first time since the pandemic and Hasbro will be the presenting sponsor.

The games will be held Friday, June 2, through Sunday, June 4.

“How incredible is it in just two weeks we will see some of the greatest athletes in the world compete in everything from track and field and bowling to soccer and unified soccer and power lifting?” SORI President and CEO Ed Pacheco said. “It’s a pretty exciting moment for our community and for Rhode Island as a whole.”

Pacheco highlighted the importance of returning to the full weekend of events for athletes.

“Not only will they be competing on the field of play or on the track, but they will also get to stay in the dorms and experience the games for what they are meant to be,” he said.

WPRI 12 is a proud sponsor of Special Olympics Rhode Island. 12 News anchor Mike Montecalvo will have live reports from URI on Friday night, then Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca, 12 News anchor Patrick Little and 12 Sports Director Morey Hershgordon will be there on Saturday.