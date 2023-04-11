RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — Workers were evacuated Tuesday after a fire broke out inside a Richmond manufacturing plant.

Richmond Carolina Fire Chief Scott Barber told 12 News firefighters were called to Brookwood Finishing Industrial on Sherman Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

Barber said the fire appears to have started in the fabric manufacturer’s dye house. The flames were quickly extinguished since the vat where the fire started contained a water-reactive chemical, according to the chief. No injuries were reported.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is monitoring any potential chemical runoff.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.