RI Olympian Elizabeth Beisel swimming to Block Island, raising funds for cancer research

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — After a few delays, North Kingstown native and three-time Olympian Elizabeth Beisel finally hit the waters off of Matunuk Beach, swimming to Block Island, all to raise money for a good cause.

Beisel announced the idea back in January to honor her father, Ted, who died this year from pancreatic cancer.

Teaming up with Swim Across America, more than $130,000 has been raised for the almost 13 mile “Block Cancer” swim. Those funds will be donated to help cancer research and clinical trials.

She will become the first woman to swim from Point Judith to Block Island.

