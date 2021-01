NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Members of the Rhode Island National Guard have returned home after serving in Washington D.C. for the past week.

Last Saturday, 100 members of the 143rd Security Force Squadron and the Alpha Company 182 Infantry left for the U.S. Capitol, to help keep the peace ahead of the Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden.

They joined as many as 20,000 troops from across the country, including more than 100 from Connecticut and some 500 troops from Massachusetts.