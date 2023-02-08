EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island National Guard has confirmed one of its members died following a crash in Exeter Wednesday morning.

The soldier was assigned to the 56th Troop Command, according to a spokesperson for the National Guard.

Rhode Island State Police said the crash happened around 7 a.m. on Route 102 South near Route 3.

Police said the driver, 56-year-old Richard Winkelman, lost control of his pickup truck on an icy part of the roadway before crashing into a rock and tree.

Winkelman was rushed to Kent Hospital with serious injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

“We are devastated by this news. Any time a tragic accident happens it affects us all,” Maj.

Gen. Christopher Callahan said. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, and we hold them in our thoughts.”

Police said Winkelman was the only person in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.