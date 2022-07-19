EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island National Guard announced that Leapfest, an international parachute training event, is making a return.

The event is considered the largest and longest running static line parachute training event and competition worldwide.

Adams Farm in Exeter will be hosting the training on Aug. 6 for the first time in two years. The event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

“We are proud to be bringing this worldwide tradition back to Rhode Island,” said Col. John MacDonald, 56th Troop Command Commander and host of Leapfest 2022. “It is critical, now more than ever, to reaffirm and strengthen relationships with our international partners.”

Leapfest is an opportunity to build international partnerships and enhance relationships within the worldwide Airborne community while also conducting paratrooper missions.

Paratrooper teams from the Netherlands, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Germany, and New Zealand will participate in Leapfest 2022.

Teams from countries in previous events include Tunisia, Egypt, South Africa, Poland, Italy, New Zealand, The Netherlands, and others.

Paratroopers will exit a CH-47 Chinook helicopter close to 1500 feet and attempt to land as close as possible to three “X’s” in the drop zone.

Once the paratrooper makes contact with the ground, a timer starts and runs until that jumper reaches the X.

The team with the lowest combined time wins the competition.

The public is invited to observe the event on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. on Adams Farm at 300 Hog Hill Rd in Exeter.