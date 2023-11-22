NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The 143rd Airlift Wing of the Rhode Island Air National Guard broke ground on a new $46 million headquarters complex at the Quonset Air National Guard Base on Wednesday.

Sen. Jack Reed, Rep. Seth Magaziner and several state lawmakers attended the ceremony.

“We’re here because we have a solemn obligation and commitment to the men and women who serve us bravely, courageously, selflessly,” Reed said. “They have to have the best facilities.”

“We’re asking them to give their all for this country, and we can’t give them any less as they prepare to serve,” he continued.

Col. Adam Wiggins, commander of the 143rd Airlift Wing, dedicated the occasion to the men and women of the wing.

Wiggins also commended Reed for earmarking the federal funds for the project.

The new headquarters will be approximately 43,000 square feet with a medical testing area, a recruiting office, offices for command and support staff, and a dining facility.

The new complex will replace an outdated facility that was built in 1941.

The project is slated to be completed by summer 2025.