PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Kingstown man who investigators say took part in the attack on the U.S. Capitol two years ago has pleaded guilty.

Sirr changed his plea via videoconference Friday at a federal court in Washington, D.C.

Bernard Joseph Sirr, 47, was arrested by the FBI and members of the R.I. Joint Terrorism Task Force in June. He was ordered to surrender weapons had in his home as part of his conditions for release pending trial.

Sirr was among the hundreds of rioters who illegally entered the Capitol on January 6, 2021, according to authorities.

Prosecutors said there is video evidence of Sirr participating in the so-called “heave! ho!” effort to infiltrate the Capitol.

He was also seen pushing rioters who were assaulting officers defending the Capitol, according to court records.

Sirr is one of three Rhode Islanders to be arrested in connection with the attack. Timothy Desjardins, 35, of Providence, and William Cotton, 53, of Hopkinton, are also facing federal charges.

Sirr is scheduled to be sentenced on May 12.