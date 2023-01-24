SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The South Kingstown Police Department is mourning the loss of retired police chief Vincent Vespia Jr.

Vespia passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning at the age of 84 with his wife and two daughters by his side, the department announced.

After serving in the Army, Vespia joined the Rhode Island State Police in 1959 where he was known for his expertise in investigating organized crime.

His nights often included breaking up brawls between sailors at bars around Quonset.

Vespia was named South Kingstown’s police chief in 1981 and served for 35 years until his retirement in 2016.

At the peak of his career, Vespia found himself rounding up “wise guys” in the Federal Hill neighborhood where he had grown up, and where he learned about virtues like friendship.

In 2012, he was the first-ever inductee into the Rhode Island Criminal Justice Hall of Fame, for his extraordinary contributions to law enforcement.

“Forget about what I’ve done, what my rank was, where I’ve worked, and the cases I’ve made … forget about all that,” Vespia previously told 12 News. “If somebody would remember me as, ‘There goes a guy who tried to be a good cop,’ I’m happy.”

When Vespia retired, he said he was looking forward to spending time with his family.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Vespia family and their loved ones,” South Kingstown police said in a statement. “Thank you, Chief Vespia, for your dedication and service to our town and this department. We have the watch.”