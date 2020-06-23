RI ice cream shop considers closing due to ‘disrespectful, abusive behavior’ from customers

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — A popular ice cream shop in Rhode Island is frustrated by the way some of its customers are responding to the changes made due the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brickley’s Ice Cream posted on Facebook saying it’s offering a reduced menu with fewer flavors in hopes of keeping the line moving and avoiding crowding, and it’s asking customers to wear masks.

Over the past two weeks, some “disgruntled” customers at both the Narragansett and Wakefield locations refused to wear masks and were disrespectful and abusive toward the staff, the shop said.

Some of the customers asked to see the law that requires them to wear a mask, according to the owners, while others were angry about not being able to order exactly what they wanted.

“This is incredibly frustrating, stressful and exhausting for all of us,” the post read. “There is a point where it is not worth doing and as July approaches I don’t see this getting better. Could we pull the plug on all of this … at this point my answer is yes. It would be the last option but it is an option.”

The owners also said they don’t feel anyone should have to deal with this, especially their staff which is made up of mostly high school and college students.

“I truly want to thank the majority of our customers who have shown patience and understanding through all of this. We appreciate you,” the post continued. “We will continue to monitor this situation going forward. We want our customers and our staff to be safe.”