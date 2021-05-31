RI hopes to dedicate memorial monument to Gold Star families this fall

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rhode Island Gold Star Families is hoping to raise $75,000 to build a new memorial for their loved ones later this year.

So far, the group has raised more than $13,000 for the memorial, which would not only honor the Rhode Islanders who made the ultimate sacrifice, but their families as well.

While participating in the state’s 47th Annual Memorial Day Commemoration at the Rhode Island Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery Monday afternoon, Gov. Dan McKee said he hopes construction will begin on the monument this fall.

“We focus on a lot of the Gold Star families … because we know those families suffer every single day,” McKee said.

Memorial Day was the first holiday Rhode Islanders were able to gather for parades and ceremonies with no restrictions.

Lynn St. Germain-Lundh, whose son Sgt. Brian St. Germain died in 2006 while serving his second tour in Iraq, was among the many Gold Star family members who took part.

“People haven’t forgotten. They realize how important it is to continue this honored tradition,” she said.

Germain-Lundh said Memorial Day should serve as a reminder to everyone that freedom isn’t free.

“To Gold Star family members, to those who have lost brothers and sisters, there’s nothing happy about Memorial Day,” Germain-Lundh said. “It is, in fact, to honor our fallen.”

“If you want to feel Memorial Day, go to Boots on the Ground in Newport, come to [the Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery],” she continued.

Anyone interested in donating to the memorial can do so online.