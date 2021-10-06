RI environmental police officer saves life of unresponsive fisherman

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — An environmental police officer is being hailed a hero after he helped save a fisherman’s life Sunday morning.

Officer Josh Beuth from the R.I. Department of Environmental Management’s Division of Law Enforcement rushed to aid the fisherman, who was reportedly suffering a medical emergency aboard a vessel near the Jamestown Bridge.

The DEM said Beuth was the first to arrive at Plum Point in North Kingstown, where he determined the vessel would come ashore.

Beuth quickly boarded the vessel, which was being operated by the victim’s fishing partner, as it was approaching the shore.

The DEM said Beuth began performing CPR on the unresponsive fisherman, and was able to get a faint pulse before other responders arrived on scene.

The fisherman was rushed to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition, according to the DEM.

“I’m lucky I was in the right place at the right time, which allowed me to help in this situation,” Beuth said. “Our dispatchers did a great job of relaying my location, status and needs to the other agencies responding, which I’m sure helped contribute to a positive outcome”