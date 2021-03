SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The BAT Mobile will be deployed on St. Patrick’s Day, the R.I. DUI Statewide Task Force announced Wednesday.

The vehicle will reportedly begin it’s night at the tower in South Kingstown at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 138.

It is scheduled to operate from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The DUI Task Force is made up of troopers from the R.I. State Police and officers from local cities and towns.