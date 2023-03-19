NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island DUI Task Force announced that through a week-long DUI and Speed Enforcement campaign, from March 10-18, they arrested 59 impaired drivers.

According to Lt. Don Barrington of the North Kingstown Police Department, there were also 433 speeding citations issued throughout the state.

The task force includes members from the RI State Police, and local police officers in the state; in addition to the RI Department of Transportation – Office of Highway Safety and the RI Attorney General’s Office.

The release also stated that law enforcement officers will continue working together throughout the year, to keep roadways safe.