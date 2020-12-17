RI DEM: Wakefield man shot while deer hunting in Richmond

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is investigating a hunting-related incident in Richmond.

R.I. DEM spokesperson Mike Healey tells 12 News the incident occurred around 3 p.m. in a wooded area off West Shannock Road.

Healey said two men were deer hunting in the area when one shot the other in the lower back.

The victim, a 28-year-old Wakefield man, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.