NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The state has temporarily suspended Exodus Construction’s license amid allegations that the company failed to pay several contractors and subcontractors for completed projects, 12 News has learned.

The R.I. Department of Business Regulation issued an emergency order last month suspending the company’s license for 30 days.

The owners of Exodus Construction, Chris and Ann-Marie Goddard, have been called to a show-cause hearing later this month to prove why the company’s license should not be permanently revoked.

The emergency order states that, between July and December 2023, there were seven civil lawsuits and two complaints filed against the company regarding numerous breaches of construction-related contracts, including failing to pay for materials and labor.

In response to not being paid for the work that was completed, contractors and subcontractors would go after the homeowners who hired Exodus Construction by putting liens on their properties, according to the emergency order.

Ann-Marie Goddard (Courtesy: R.I. State Police)

Exodus Construction’s failure to pay subcontractors and material left some homeowners on the hook. In one instance, a homeowner had to pay more than $38,000 to stop the lien on her home, according to the DBR complaint.

The Goddards are also accused of accepting deposits for work that was never completed, despite being contractually obligated to do so.

Ann-Marie Goddard was arrested for allegedly bilking the company out of nearly $100,000 two weeks after Exodus Construction’s license was suspended. She has been charged with embezzlement and fraudulent conversion, unlawful appropriation and obtaining money under false pretenses.

An investigation into the company’s finances revealed Ann-Marie Goddard moved $98,075 from Exodus Construction accounts into her own personal accounts. She then reportedly used that money for personal expenses, according to police.

Christopher Goddard is not facing criminal charges at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information regarding the Goddards or Exodus Construction is asked to call (401) 444-1064.

12 News reached out to Exodus Construction for comment but has not yet heard back.