RI churches to ring bells for Juneteenth, George Floyd

South County

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island minister is calling on churches across the country to ring their bells for eight minutes on Friday to mark Juneteenth, honor the life of George Floyd and call for racial justice.

Rev. A. Fred Evenson, senior minister at Peace Dale Congregational Church in South Kingstown, said a group of local churches will ring their bells at 8 p.m. and he has invited other churches across the U.S to join.

Friday is Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. Evenson says the church bells will toll for 8 minutes to signify the amount of time that Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck. 

