NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Several people headed to Rhode Island beaches Sunday to celebrate the 34th annual Governor’s Bay Day.

Free parking was available at all state beaches during the annual celebration, as well as free roundtrip bus service. Anglers could also take advantage of free saltwater fishing throughout the weekend.

Gov. Dan McKee and Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) Director Terrence Gray met with beach staff and beachgoers at Scarborough North State Beach Sunday. Gray said that with many people heading to the water, his team wanted to make sure safety was emphasized.

“The key thing is for swimmers to know their abilities, and parents to keep an eye on their kids, and really take safety into their own hands,” said Gray. “And if it gets to a place where we need to step in with lifeguards, we’ve got the staffing and qualifications to help out wherever needed.”

Gray also tells 12 News that the DEM will be launching a swimming program in the spring at local beaches and parks.