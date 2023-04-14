NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Judging by the temperature and crowd at Narragansett Town Beach, one would think it’s mid-July.

People took full advantage of the beautiful sun at the beach Friday. And it’s only mid-April.

“It’s amazing because it’s still cold in other places. It’s warmer here right now than it is in Cali,” said an East Greenwich high school student, who stopped by before a lacrosse game Friday night. “This is incredible. We could have frost next week.”

“Getting the first rays of sun out and getting a tan, color … it’s been cold all winter, obviously, so it’s nice to get out here,” the student added.

The warm weather brought many URI students from Kingston to Narragansett as well.

“Everybody’s going to the beach, honestly,” one student said. “Everybody is skipping class so why not partake in the fun and come to the beach, you know? We’re 10-15 minutes away, so why not take advantage of it?”

The town beach is still technically closed and there are no lifeguards on duty yet, but that didn’t stop surfers.

“Surfers take care of each other,” a local surfer said. “There are not many people in the water anyway and you have a piece of Styrofoam strapped to your ankle, so other than the waves it’s a great time.”

Unfortunately for those who love the beach and the warm weather, the temperatures will drop back into the 50s and 60s for the foreseeable future.

Narragansett Town Beach opens for the season on May 27 this year.