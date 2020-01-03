RI Air Show returning in June

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island National Guard Open House Air Show will be back this year.

A R.I. National Guard spokesperson confirmed the air show is scheduled to take place the weekend of June 27-28.

Overseas deployments forced the R.I. National Guard to cancel the 2019 air show.

A headlining act has yet to be announced. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, and the Canadian Air Force Snowbirds, are all booked for other air shows that weekend.

The R.I. National Guard said they would release more details soon.