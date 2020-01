NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The USAF Thunderbirds will headline the 2020 Open House Air Show, the Rhode Island National Guard announced Friday.

In order to accommodate the Thunderbirds, the National Guard is moving the air show up a week to June 20-21. It was originally scheduled for the weekend of June 27-28.

The original headlining act, the F-22 Raptor, will no longer be performing because of the date change, the National Guard said. They plan to release an updated list of performers soon.