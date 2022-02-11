NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island National Guard announced Friday that a summertime tradition has been canceled for the fourth straight year.

The 2022 Open House Air Show was originally scheduled to be held June 25-26, but the National Guard said operational challenges forced them to once again cancel it.

Several factors contributed to the decision, according to the National Guard, including deployments, runway reconstruction projects at Quonset State Airport, a reduction in available parking, and their responsibilities in helping with the state’s COVID-19 response.

“We are grateful for the continued support from our Rhode Island interagency and air show industry partners,” the National Guard wrote in a news release. “We will continue to work together to explore the possibility of holding the Ocean State Air Show in 2023.”

The 2019 Open House Air Show was canceled due to a high number of anticipated deployments, and both 2020 and 2021 were canceled due to the pandemic.